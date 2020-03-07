Home

Albertha "Bert" Potter


1942 - 2020
Albertha "Bert" Potter Obituary
Albertha "Bert" Potter, 77, a former resident of Bennington and more recently of Buskirk, NY, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.

Burial will take place in the family lot at White Chapel Cemetery.

To read the entire obituary, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 7, 2020
