Alexander Johnson 58 a resident of Manchester Center passed away peacefully on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Albany (NY) Medical Center due to unforeseen medical complications. The only son of Elex and Nancy (Durden) Johnson, Alex was born in Valdosta, Georgia on January 28, 1961. At a young age, he relocated with his family to the Manchester area where he graduated from Burr & Burton, Class of 1979. While at Burr & Burton, he excelled in sports where he was an outstanding basketball player who achieved many accomplishments including All- State Teams and setting school records, in addition to basketball, he was a stand out on the football team as well. For many years, he worked alongside his father in the family business - Johnson and Son Landscaping. Alex loved music, traveling, time spent with his family and going to motorcycle races with his sons Alexander and Eli. He leaves his parents Elex and Nancy Johnson of Manchester Center, sons Alexander and Eli Johnson both of Manchester Center, a cousin who was like a brother Carl Johnson of Manchester Center, aunts, uncles, cousins and may close friends. Funeral service and Celebration of Alex's life will be held on Sunday March 2 at 2pm at the First Baptist Church of Manchester. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-6pm at Brewster Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place Manchester Center. In honor of Alex's love of sports and athletic accomplishments while at Burr & Burton memorial gifts may be made to Burr & Burton Academy to support their basketball program c/o Brewster Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 27, 2019