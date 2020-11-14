1/
Alfred J. Foster
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred J. Foster, 84, of Terryville, husband of the late Patricia (Dellia) Foster, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Bradley Memorial Hospital, Southington.

Alfred was born November 4, 1936 in Bennington, VT, son of the late Alfred and Johanna Foster. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft, Strafford. He was a veteran of the National Guard. Al loved gardening, canning, square dancing, his family, and his dog Bam Bam.

Alfred leaves his son Alan Foster of Terryville; his daughters, Lynn Rodorigo and her husband Jonathan of Beacon Falls, Faye Leonetti and her husband William of Terryville and Jennifer Ogle and her husband Keith of Derby; 10 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren. He was predeaceased by his son Jeffrey.

A private graveside service will be held in White Chapel Cemetery Bennington, VT. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved