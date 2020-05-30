Alice H. Munger, age 76, a resident of Applegate Drive in Bennington, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 following along illness.
She was born in Bennington and was the daughter of the late Allen and Louise (Leazer) Thompson. Alice received her education in Bennington schools.
Alice had worked at Mace in Bennington for several years, before retiring due to health issues in 1996. At the time she retired she was a Shift Supervisor. Alice loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed doing crafts and loved her pets.
She is survived by her children: Edwin Thompson of Pownal, VT, LisaAnn Pratt of Bennington, VT, Robert Pratt of Bennington, VT, and Joseph Pratt of Pownal, VT. She leaves her six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Alice leaves her sisters and brothers: Rose Aiken of Bennington, Diane Leazer of Bennington, Ernie Thompson of Bennington and Judy Bushee of North Carolina.
Alice is predeceased by one son; Brian Bates, and three brothers: Allen Thompson, Jr., Gerald Thompson, and Roger Hill.
Due to the COVID-19 protocols, no calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the Mahar and Son funeral Home. Guestbook condolences may be left at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 30, 2020.