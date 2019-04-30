|
Alice M. Shiland, 92, passed away on Saturday April 27th, at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. She was the wife of the late William J. Shiland who died in 2007, and formerly resided on Second Street in Hoosick Falls.
Alice was born on July 14, 1926, in Hoosick Falls, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Shanahan) Hayden. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy. Alice worked at several businesses throughout her life including Wyman's Store and was a Hairdresser. She was most known for her Foster Grandparent service at both Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary's Academy. Alice was a member of the Senior Citizen's, where she liked to play cards and a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She also enjoyed reading and was a member of the Book Club at the Cheney Library, and she liked to travel.
Survivors include her daughter Beth Keegan (Gary) and son William J. Shiland Jr. (Lorraine) all of Hoosick Falls, NY., her five grandchildren Mary Keegan, Christopher Keegan, Ruth Peabody, William J. Shiland III, and Charles Shiland, she is also survived by eight great grandchildren. Alice was predeceased by a brother John Hayden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday May 1, at 11:00 am, from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the start of the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Cheney Library or the Activities Department at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 30, 2019