|
|
Alice M. Young, 91, a resident of North Street, passed away May 26, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home. Alice was born in Bennington on October 3, 1927 the daughter of the late Arthur and Maude Twitchell Johnson, attended local schools and graduated from Arlington High School. Alice was a member of the Federated Church of East Arlington and enjoyed gardening, cooking and being at home. She enjoyed the Main coast, watching NASCAR especially following Jimmie Johnson. She was an avid walker, enjoyed feeding birds, playing bingo at the Veterans Home and cherished times spent with her family. Alice is survived by her children Steven Young and his wife Cheryl Lynn of West Arlington, Donna Squires and her husband Keith of Arlington and Susan Whitney and her husband Peyton of Sunderland, sister Ruth Kesick of Arlington, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry C. Young. Jr. who died in 2001 and her grandson Jim Squires who died September 29, 2015. Graveside funeral services for Alice will be held Sunday June 2, 2019 at 1pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Arlington. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire memorial gifts in Alice's memory may be made to the Vermont Veterans Home Activities Fund, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P,O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 29, 2019