Alice Mary Slade, 78, a resident of Parkview Drive in Pownal, Vermont died Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the residence of her daughter and son in law Josie and Robert Gardner in Berlin, New York.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday August 14, 2020 from noon until 2:00 p.m. The burial and committal service will follow at the family lot at Hinsdiville Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
