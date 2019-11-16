|
Ann Coleman, 64, a resident of Bennington died on November 3, 2019 following a long illness.
Ann is survived by two sisters; Rosemary Willette of Vernon, CT and Eileen Coleman of Boston, MA and one brother Gerald Coleman, Jr. of Peabody, MA. along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at The Washington Elms Adult Home in Bennington at 2:00PM. The obituary can be seen at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 16, 2019