Ann I. Wilson

Ann I. Wilson Obituary
Ann I. (Moore) Wilson, 79, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Skyview Center in Wallingford.

Ann was born in Bennington, Vermont, September 24, 1939, a daughter of Ann LaCroix Moore of Florida and the late James J. Moore. She had been employed in retail sales until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter Carrie Lee Chace and her husband James R. Chace, her grandchildren Ryan J. Chace and Jamie Lee Chace; and her great granddaughter Zada Lee Chace Correa. She is also survived by her siblings Beverly Marcoux, Kathy Proman, Joseph Moore, Sally Rock, Mary Cole, Ruth Brothwell, Teresa Johannesen and William Moore. She was predeceased by her son Robert A. Wilson Jr.; and her brothers James J. Moore Jr. and John Moore.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Bennington Banner on July 13, 2019
