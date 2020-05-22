Ann Reynolds Smith, a 15-year resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital on Saturday, May 2 after a battle with cancer. The passing of Ann leaves a hole in the lives of many who knew and treasured her for Ann was a collector of people. She had a large and varied array of friends who she delighted in bringing together to establish further friendships. Such was her gift. It went hand in hand with being a wonderful hostess, inn keeper, cook, organizer, philanthropist, and just plain caring person.



Ann was born January 4, 1938, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Robert and Catharine Smith, growing up in Rutherford and Ridgewood, and spending summers on the family farm in West Arlington, Vermont, until moving there full time in the mid-50s. She attended St. Mary's School in the White Mountains and later enrolled at Colby Junior College in New Hampshire.



After graduation from the University of Colorado she worked in a New York City fabric showroom before accepting employment at Psychological Corporation, where she made lifelong friends. Drawn to the West, she moved to Wickenburg, Arizona to work on a "dude" ranch before returning East to work in a fine clothing store, Southwicks, assist in an accounting office, and help with the restoration of the family farm. She loved golf and was an active club member of Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester, Vermont, later attending various tournaments around the country.



In the winter of 2001 she returned to Wickenburg, and there she volunteered at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum where she met its director, Michael Ettema, who became a lifelong friend. She was an active volunteer and on the board of Friends of Hubbell Trading Post in Ganado, AZ, and an active supporter of the Heard Museum in Phoenix.



Also an artist, Ann was drawn to Santa Fe, making it her permanent home in 2006. Here her curiosity and enthusiastic approach to life made her many friends. She studied with noted sculptor, the late Cynthia Rigdon, selling a number of her finished pieces. Ann enthusiastically volunteered at Medicine Man Gallery openings and faithfully supported the local Santa Fe Animal Shelter.



Ann is survived by nephew Craig Smith of Groton, MA, and niece Tracy Dowd of Lakeville, CT, cousins; Donna Kidner of Scottsdale, AZ, Gordon MacAlister of Pueblo West, CO, and Jim Van Hoven of Essex, NY. She is also survived by dear friends in Santa Fe and around the country. Ann also leaves behind her beloved Corgi, Pancho.



"Nothing is forever," Ann liked to say, but she will live a long time in the memories of friends and family who mourn her passing. In Ann's memory, contributions may be made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507.



