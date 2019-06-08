|
Anna M. Burdick, 78, a resident of Chapel Road, passed away June 4, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Anna was born in Bennington on May 12, 1941 the daughter of the late Eleanor King Jennings and attended schools in Cambridge, NY, Salem, NY and Bennington. Funeral services for Anna will be held Monday June 10, 2019 at 4pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will be held at a later date. A visitation hour will be held at the funeral home from 3-4pm, one hour prior to the service.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 8, 2019