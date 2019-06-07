Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Anna M. Burdick

Anna M. Burdick Obituary
Anna M. Burdick, 78, a resident of Chapel Road, passed away June 4, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Anna was born in Bennington on May 12, 1941 the daughter of the late Eleanor King Jennings and attended schools in Cambridge, NY, Salem, NY and Bennington. She married Walter Burdick on May 25, 1957. Mr. Burdick passed away February 15, 2007. Anna was a member of the Polish Hall and Eagles Club in Hoosick Falls, NY. She enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, guns, cooking and truly loved the outdoors. She enjoyed listening to country music, was an avid New York Yankee and New England Patriot fan. Her true passion was her home and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Anna is survived by her children Walter Burdick, Jr. and his wife Debra of Pownal, Robin Burdick of North Adams, MA, George Burdick and his wife Vicki of Canastota, NY and Michael Burdick and his fiance Andrea Shartrand of Bennington, her brother Stanley Jennings of Cambridge, NY, sisters Harriet, Sandra and Connie Jennings, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Lisa Marie Burdick and brothers Paul and Raymond Jennings. Funeral services for Anna will be held Monday June 10, 2019 at 4pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will be held at a later date. A visitation hour will be held at the funeral home from3-4pm, one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Anna's memory may be made to the Vermont Affiliate, Bennington County Division, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 7, 2019
