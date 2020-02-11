|
Anne Cormier Fox, 90, died Wednesday January 29, 2020 at home with her children by her side.
Anne was a Vermont native born in Bennington, Vermont and was a graduate of St. Joe's in Rutland, Vermont. Anne raised her three children in Connecticut until 1978 when she moved to Cape Cod, MA. Anne came to rest in Bennington.
Preceded by her parents Armond John Cormier and Anne (Harwood) Cormier, sister, Patricia (Cormier) King and son Alan K. Barcomb.
Surviving children, son Lowell A. Greene of Bennington and daughter, Barbara (Greene) Anderson of Bennington. Also surviving are five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at the discretion of her children.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 11, 2020