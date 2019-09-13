|
Anne L. Stockwell, 97 a former resident of Matteson Road passed away peacefully at Centers For Living and Rehabilitation on Sunday September 8, 2019. The daughter of Clarence and Isabelle (Duncan) Hedrick, she was born in Cedarhurst, NY on March 6. 1922. She married her husband Walter in New York City on October 6, 1945. Upon relocating to the Bennington area, she began working at Tansitor Electronics (Vishay) from which she retired. For many years she had been a communicant of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church. Anne enjoyed camping, reading, working around the yard, knitting and her family. She leaves a son and Dennis Stockwell of Union City, CA, three grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Anne was predeceased by her husband Walter, son Kevin Stockwell, brother George Hedrick and sister Helen Basile. Graveside funeral services will be held at the family lot in Grandview Cemetery where Anne will be buried next to her husband on Friday September 27 at 10am.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Bennington Rescue Squad in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 13, 2019