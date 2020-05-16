Annette M. Albert, 75, a resident of Ball Mountain Road in Arlington, passed away May 13, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Annette was born in New Bedford, MA on August 31, 1944 the daughter of the late Emery and Doris Menard Breau and attended New Bedford schools. Annette worked as Dietary Manager for Springfield Vermont Health and Rehabilitation for over 10 years and previous to that ran her own day care. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, games and listening to all kinds of music from classical to Perry Como and Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed travelling and was a huge supporter of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Annette is survived by her husband Robert C. Albert, Sr. whom she married April 25, 1964 in Rockville, CT, children Robert C. Albert, Jr. and his wife Beth of Arlington, Brian Albert and his wife Chastity of Jericho, VT, Wayne Albert and his wife Caroline of Pawlet, VT, Kevin Albert and his partner Nicola of New York City and Darlene Albert of White River Junction, her brother Richard Breau and his wife Darlene of Granby, CT and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Emery Breau. Funeral services will be private. Annette will be interred in St. Columbans Cemetery in Arlington. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Annette's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 16, 2020.