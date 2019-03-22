|
|
Anson William Kipp, 89, passed away on Wednesday March 20 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, VT. He formerly resided on Breese Hollow Road in Hoosick, NY.
Anson was born on November 21, 1929, in Hoosick Falls son of the late Marcus and Mary (Wolf) Kipp. He served in the United States Army from 1947-1948. Anson was employed at the Watervliet Arsenal as a security guard. He was a member of All Saints Church and Vestry Committee, the Masons and the Hoosick Fire Department.
Survivors include his sisters Elsie Mauro of Anaheim CA, Eva Calhoun of Hoosick Falls, Gertrude Bunting of Pine Bush, NY also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday March 25th at 11:00 am from All Saints Episcopal Church in Hoosick, NY. Burial will follow the service at Hoosick Rural Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Hoosick Fire Department or the Vermont Veterans Home through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 22, 2019