Anthony "Sonny" Bertone, 98, a resident of South Stream Road, Bennington, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence following a battle with cancer. Born in Hoboken, NJ on July 30, 1921, he was the son of the late Patrick Bertone and the former Anna (Spina) Bertone. He received his education in the Hoboken schools. Prior to WW II Sonny worked as a cutting machine operator for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) which was a part of President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal program to develop natural resources in rural areas throughout the nation.At the start of the war he enlisted in the U. S. Army and was assigned to Company C of the 634th Tank Destroyer Battalion, a company that was assigned to several campaigns under General George S. Patton. Sonny fought in some of the most important campaigns throughout the war including the Normandy Invasion, the Battle of the Bulge and the securing of the Ludendorff Bridge at Remagen, Germany. At the time of his discharge in 1945 he was awarded the Croix De Guerre by the French government. For the rest of his life he always remained proud of having had to opportunity to serve his country during the war and be a member of the "The Greatest Generation". Sonny married the former Josephine Agrella at St. Francis Church in Hoboken, NJ on September 29, 1942. Mrs. Bertone died December 28, 2001. In earlier years Sonny was a cross-country truck driver and then worked for 20 years as a coffee roaster at the Nestle factory in New Jersey until the time of his retirement. He was a history buff who enjoyed reading. Survivors include three daughters, Arlene Bertone of Bennington, Maureen Fleisch of New Jersey and Terri Hayes of Bennington; three grandchildren, Lisa (Dan) Hall; Robert (Magaly) Pizanie and Jennifer Moulton; great-grandchildren, David Marfitt, Luis Torres and Amanda Devine, Marie Richmond, Samantha Moulton and Nadean Hall and great-great-grandchildren Breya and Brian Richmond. He was predeceased by a sister and brother, Etta and Jackie. The funeral will be held from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered. Burial will take place at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 28, 2019