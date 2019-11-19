|
Antonio (Tony) Napolitano, 92, well-known resident of Bennington, died Saturday, November 16, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Moiano, Benevento, Italy on August 8, 1927, Tony was the youngest child of Carmine and Maria Libera Napolitano. He was educated in Italy and later enrolled in the national military police academy - "The Carabinieri" - where he served for six years.
In 1954 he married Rosa Tirino, the love of his life for 66 years. Soon after, Tony had the opportunity to come to the United States to meet and work with his brother, Dominick, who owned King's Shoe Service. Tony and Rosa then made the decision to leave their homeland to start a new life in the United States. The two brothers worked together until Tony purchased the business in 1967. He operated the popular downtown shop with the help of his wife for the next 52 years, until becoming ill.
Over the years Tony truly enjoyed serving his loyal customers, many of whom became dear friends. As the sign in his shop's front window advertised, he welcomed the challenge to repair "everything but broken hearts."
Tony loved visiting his native Italy and made several trips back to see extended family. He spent his spare time working on home projects, gardening, and tending to his concord grape vines. His greatest passion, though, was being with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, of whom he was so proud.
Survivors include his spouse, Rosa, and his three children, Maria Caswell (Richard), Carmela Kovage (Michael), and Anthony Napolitano, Jr. (Georgia); four grandchildren, Ricky, Mark, John and James Caswell; and several nieces and nephews, both in the United States and abroad. Tony was predeceased by his brother, Dominick, and his sisters, Tomasina and Giuseppina.
Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home. A prayer service will be offered at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Parish.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Parish, through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 19, 2019