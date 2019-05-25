|
Archie James "Jim" Camp, Jr. a resident of Harbour Road, passed away May 21, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home. Jim was born in Bennington on November 24, 1931 the son of the late Archie J. Camp, Sr. and Ethel Grace Swinton. He attended Bennington schools graduating from Bennington High School and then earning his Associate Degree from Southern Vermont College. Jim worked as an accountant/comptroller for Kelly Enterprises in Pittsfield, MA for several years. He also worked for Journal Communications (Manchester Journal, Penny Saver). Jim was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in Germany, Past Master of the Free and Accepted Masons Mt. Antony Lodge #13, Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star in Bennington, longtime member of the Bennington Museum & Historical Society, Charter member of the Cedar Creek Foundation and member of the Friends of Gettysburg and Pilgrim Society. Jim was a life member of VFW Post 1332 in Bennington and American Legion Post 13 also in Bennington. He was a Civil War history buff and philanthropist, member of the Hale Mountain Fish & Game Club and played in the band at Bennington High School and the American Legion Band. Jim is survived by his wife Katherine Mary "Kitty" (Kennedy) Camp of Bennington, son James "Ted" Camp of Bennington, foster daughter Sandy B. of Bennington special nephew Gary Mock and his wife Marge of Glens Falls, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his half sister Agnes Camp Campbell and cousins. Funeral services for Jim will be held Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment with military honors will follow in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from Noon-1pm, prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Jim's memory may be made to the Vermont Veterans Home Activities Fund, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family would like to thank the Vermont Veterans Home for the kindness and care that Jim received and a thank you to special care giver and friend of Jim and Kitty Darcy Volkmer for whom she is still caring for. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 25, 2019