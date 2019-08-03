|
Aretino Barbarossa, 62, a resident of Arlington, VT died Friday July 26, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Born Kevin L. Harvey, on January 12, 1957 in the French city of Fontainebleau, he was the son of the late Frederick E. Harvey and Glenna (Sherwin) Harvey.
Aretino attended Mount Anthony Union High School and was a graduate of the class of 1975. His areas of academic interest were in ceramics, the visual arts and theatrical performance.
He pursued these interests after high school by working at the Bennington Pottery for Mr. David Gil and briefly in Denmark studying ceramic design and production under the tutelage of Danish artist Erik Newholm. In 1980 Aretino enrolled in a Manhattan-based school of cosmetology. He resided in New York City until 1983. He continued his interest in hair styling and commercial make-up in Boston for many more years.
While living in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts he enrolled at Lesley College and pursued an undergraduate degree in psychology and behavior science. He concurrently was employed by the Boston Visiting Nurses Association and its affiliated Cambridge Nursing Association functioning as a hospice home health aid attending exclusively to patients who had developed AIDS. After writing and producing a short fictional film account of his experiences working with people with AIDS, he was accepted at the Boston University Masters Program in film production. He did not complete this program and left the Boston area, returning to Southern Vermont in 1991 to attend to family-related health issues as well as his own deteriorating health needs. Aretino died from complications of advanced liver disease.
Per the wishes of the deceased there will be no funeral or public committal services. His remains shall be located at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Shaftsbury at his family's burial site. Also, per the wishes of the deceased, no memorial contributions or flowers are wanted.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 3, 2019