1940 - 2020
Arlene E. Briggs, 79, a resident of Barbers Pond Road, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Arlene was born in Hudson, NY on August 18, 1940 the daughter of the late Helen Allen and Sanford Charles Ketchum. Arlene worked in various mills and her last place of employment was K-Mart in Bennington until retiring in 2013. Arlene was married to the late Henry Higgins. She later married William Rodney Johnson in 1970. He passed away March 4, 1989. Arlene then had met and married Danny Briggs with whom she leaves. She also leaves 2 daughters Debra (Walt) Burdick of Pownal and Brenda Ruggiero (DeVito) of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was preceded in death by 2 sons Bobby Higgins (Linda) and Michael Johnson and a daughter-in-law Donna Johnson. Arlene enjoyed the outdoors, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, gardening, swimming, but her main interest were her grandchildren and all the animals she owned and cared for throughout her life. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1018. Arlene came from a large family with several siblings including Pete, James and Sanford and Betty, Carol, Sue, Sandra and Evon, many nieces, nephews, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many friends throughout her working life. At Arlene's request there are no funeral services. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.



Published in The Bennington Banner on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
