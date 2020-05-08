Arlie F. "Skip" Greene, 90, a resident of Emma Street in Bennington died Monday May 4, 2020 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Center Shaftsbury Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Arlie F. Greene may be made to the VFW Post 1332 in Bennington through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 8, 2020.