Arlie F. "Skip" Greene
1929 - 2020
Arlie F. "Skip" Greene, 90, a resident of Emma Street in Bennington died Monday May 4, 2020 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Center Shaftsbury Cemetery.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Arlie F. Greene may be made to the VFW Post 1332 in Bennington through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Center Shaftsbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Dear Nancy and all the Greene family, so sorry to see Skip has left you. He is a great person and always made me laugh. I'm sure he was a great hunter and is chasing a big 12 pointer while waiting for everyone to join him. Nancy, it showed in his eyes that he loved you immensely and was proud of you . i was very glad to see you both last August at the Eagles. Please accept my condolences and keep his memory in your heart.
karen orsini
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
