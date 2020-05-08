Dear Nancy and all the Greene family, so sorry to see Skip has left you. He is a great person and always made me laugh. I'm sure he was a great hunter and is chasing a big 12 pointer while waiting for everyone to join him. Nancy, it showed in his eyes that he loved you immensely and was proud of you . i was very glad to see you both last August at the Eagles. Please accept my condolences and keep his memory in your heart.

karen orsini

Friend