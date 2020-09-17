Arthur Edward Knapp, 87, a life- long resident of Bennington and a resident of Sweets Mobile Home Park, passed away Monday September 14, 2020 at his home. Arthur was born in Bennington on August 6, 1933 the son of the late Charles E. and Gladys Tripp Knapp and attended Bennington schools. Arthur worked in the water department for the Town of Bennington for over 45 years. He was a United Sates Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of the Moose Club. He loved to hunt and fish loved going to Sucker Pond for fishing which he referred to as his mountain. In his earlier years he enjoyed going to Old Orchard Beach, Maine and loved working around his home and being outside. He was a New York Yankee baseball fan, enjoyed watching soap operas and spending time with his family. Arthur is survived by his children Lee Knapp Diane Andrew (Henry), Arthur Knapp, Jr (Vicki) and Rose Wendel (Edward) all of Bennington, grandchildren Jason, Greg and Duane Knapp and Chris and Ryan Allard, great grandchildren Kameron, Kyler, Corbyn and Alicia Knapp and Paxton, Eve, Adelynn and Brayden Allard and his step grandson Damien Millard all of Bennington. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Rose Emma Thomas Knapp whom he married in 1957. Mrs. Knapp passed away June 27, 2008. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Arthur's memory may be made to The Vermont Veterans Home Activities Fund, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.