Scarborough - Bainbridge H. Davis 79, passed away on November 24, 2019 in Scarborough.
Bain was born in Washington, DC to Bainbridge C. Davis and Virginia H. Davis on June 28, 1940. He went to School at St. Albans in Washington, DC and graduated from Oakwood Friends in Poughkeepsie, New York. He graduated from Drew University and continued at Drew in Seminary.
Bain worked as a Community Developer, taught and Fund Raised for The Ecumenical Institute for 15 years. He was involved in Quaker Education, The Interfaith Council of Bennington, Vermont and New England Society of Friends Committees. He enjoyed tennis, watching sports, friends and family.
Bain is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marjorie Hawes, sons Henry, Shawn and his wife Maria and grandson Ryan, Kirk and his wife Miriam, sister Dana along with several nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bennington Friends Monthly Meeting in Bennington, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Bennington Friends Monthly Meeting Care of The Senior Center 124 Pleasant Street Bennington, Vermont 05201. Bain's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Piper Shores Holbrook Center and Southern Maine Hospice for their loving care of Bain and our family. Online condolences may be made at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 30, 2019