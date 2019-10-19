Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Barbara J. Green Obituary
Barbara J. Green, a resident of Bennington, VT, died suddenly at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She was born in Troy, New York and was the daughter of the late James J. and Eleanor (Lamar) Green. She received her education in local schools and graduated from St. Joseph's College and Southern Vermont College. At the beginning of her career, she trained with the FBI, and had been employed in Washington, D. C. at The Pentagon for several years. She later transferred to the Naval Office in Pittsfield, MA, and at the time of her retirement, she was a Security Inspector at the Watervliet Arsenal in Watervliet, New York. Barbara was a dedicated member of the Ondawa-Cambridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She has held several offices in the organization over the years. From 2001-2005, Barbara was the Regent. She has been District President in (NY) District 4, she has held the position of Custodian, on the New York State Board of DAR and New York State DAR Chairperson for Women's Issues. In earlier years, she had been a devoted skier, and always has loved traveling, doing crossword puzzles. Barbara was an avid reader.

Barbara is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Green of Bennington, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides her parents she is predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11AM at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. Interment will take place privately. There are no calling hours scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, or the Bennington Free Library at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences can be left at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 19, 2019
