1/1
Barbara Jean Cota
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Cota, 80, a resident of South Stream Road in Pownal, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Born in Bennington on February 6, 1940, Barbara was the daughter of the late Rene Boutin and Lucy (Quinby) Elwell Boutin. She received her education in the Bennington schools and was a 1958 graduate of Bennington High School. Barbara attended Cortland State College in Cortland, NY, as a physical education major.

Barbara married William A. Cota in Bennington on April 7, 1961 at the First Baptist Church, with the Rev. H. Glenn Payne officiating.

After staying home to raise her two children, Barbara entered the workforce, enjoying many years at Rite Aid and First Vermont Bank (TD Bank).

Barbara was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church where she contributed her time and energy to many initiatives and fundraising events. She served on the board of trustees and as physical education director for the Vacation Bible School. Barbara enjoyed painting with oils, gardening, and creating clothing and costumes for family and friends. She was a tireless and loving friend, wife, and mom.

Survivors include her husband, William A. Cota of Pownal; a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and David Payne of Pownal; a son and daughter-in-law, William and Julie Cota of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Joshua and Rebekah Rosse of Boston, MA and Evan and Aidan Cota of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Emily Grover of Shaftsbury and Margaret (Maggie) Brundige of Bennington; two brothers, Trainor (Jake) Elwell, Jr. of Spokane Valley, WA and Gordon Elwell of Utica, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara was predeceased by her father, Trenor Elwell, Sr.; two sisters, Rose Marie (Ty) Elwell and Patricia Elwell; and two brothers, Rene (Buster) Boutin, Jr. and Raymond (Fuzzy) Elwell.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place in the summer of 2021.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Barbara J. Cota's memory may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation, in honor of the caregivers in the Emergency Department who were thoughtful and compassionate in their care of Barbara and her family. Memorial contributions can be made through E.P. Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.

Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved