Barbara Jean Cota, 80, a resident of South Stream Road in Pownal, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born in Bennington on February 6, 1940, Barbara was the daughter of the late Rene Boutin and Lucy (Quinby) Elwell Boutin. She received her education in the Bennington schools and was a 1958 graduate of Bennington High School. Barbara attended Cortland State College in Cortland, NY, as a physical education major.
Barbara married William A. Cota in Bennington on April 7, 1961 at the First Baptist Church, with the Rev. H. Glenn Payne officiating.
After staying home to raise her two children, Barbara entered the workforce, enjoying many years at Rite Aid and First Vermont Bank (TD Bank).
Barbara was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church where she contributed her time and energy to many initiatives and fundraising events. She served on the board of trustees and as physical education director for the Vacation Bible School. Barbara enjoyed painting with oils, gardening, and creating clothing and costumes for family and friends. She was a tireless and loving friend, wife, and mom.
Survivors include her husband, William A. Cota of Pownal; a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and David Payne of Pownal; a son and daughter-in-law, William and Julie Cota of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Joshua and Rebekah Rosse of Boston, MA and Evan and Aidan Cota of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Emily Grover of Shaftsbury and Margaret (Maggie) Brundige of Bennington; two brothers, Trainor (Jake) Elwell, Jr. of Spokane Valley, WA and Gordon Elwell of Utica, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara was predeceased by her father, Trenor Elwell, Sr.; two sisters, Rose Marie (Ty) Elwell and Patricia Elwell; and two brothers, Rene (Buster) Boutin, Jr. and Raymond (Fuzzy) Elwell.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place in the summer of 2021.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Barbara J. Cota's memory may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation, in honor of the caregivers in the Emergency Department who were thoughtful and compassionate in their care of Barbara and her family. Memorial contributions can be made through E.P. Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
