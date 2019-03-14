Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Arlington Chapel
Historic Rt. 7A
Arlington, VT 05250
(802) 375-2222
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Federated Church of East Arlington
Barbara L. Hoyt Obituary
Barbara L. Hoyt, 88, a resident of Spruce Lane in East Arlington, passed away March 8, 2019 at Rivers Edge Community Care Home in Bennington. Barbara was born in Rutland, VT on September 21, 1930 to Royal and Alta Ott Thayer. She attended school in Arlington and Wallingford, graduating from St. Johnsbury High School. Barbara worked as a Postal Clerk in the Arlington area for many years, retiring in 1990. Throughout her life, Barbara was an active community member, enjoying membership in the Eastern Star, American Legion Post 69 Auxiliary and the Arlington Lions Club. She served as a Sunday school teacher at the Federated Church of East Arlington, Boy Scout Den Mother, a Home Room Mother and as a leader in the Brownie and Girl Scouts. She was an avid reader who enjoyed country and easy listening music as well as Shirley Temple movies. She followed her grandchildren's sporting and school events and was the person behind the Chicken King, her husband's infamous BBQ chicken pit. Barbara opened her home and her kitchen to anyone and is remembered for being kind, caring and sweet. She is survived by her three children; Gordon Hoyt of Bennington, John Hoyt of Arlington and Helen Woodard (m. Gerald) of Arlington, five grandchildren (Jonathan, Julie and Kelsey Hoyt; Jerry and Nicholas Woodard) and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Cyril Hoyt Jr. (d. May 19, 2011) whom she married July 31, 1948. Funeral services for Barbara will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11am at the Federated Church of East Arlington. Interment will be at a later date. Memorial gifts in Barbara's name may be made to Rivers Edge Community Care Home, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 14, 2019
