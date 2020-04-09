|
Barbara Matter Brewster of Manchester Center passed away on March 29,in Tiverton, RI.She was born in Norfolk,VA on July 10,1934 to Daisy and Stanley Matter.Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years,Charles A. Brewster of Manchester Center and Tiverton,RI.She is also survived by her children,Robert M. Brewster(Mary)of Warwick, RI,Karen Brewster Pritchard(Michael)of Portsmouth,RI,Jonathan M. Brewster(Deena)of Highlands Ranch,CO and her daughter-in-law Susan Brewster of Braintree,MA. Also,by grandchildren Jonathan Pritchard(Bethany),Sarah Pritchard,Daniel Brewster,Cordelia Brewster,William Brewster,Andrew Brewster,Katherine Brewster and Abbey Brewster,great-grandsons Charles Pritchard and James Pritchard and many nieces and nephews.Barbara is pre-deceased by her son Christopher Brewster and her brother Harvey Matter.She attended Norview High School in Norfolk, VA and Rutgers University in New Brunswick,NJ. Barbara was the proprietor of Brewster Antiques in Manchester Center for many decades and was a communicant of St. Paul's Church.She was a passionate supporter of causes and charities throughout Southern Vermont. Beloved wife,mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she especially cherished presiding over holiday meals with her family.She was absolutely famous for her southern-fried chicken and trips down the back hill on her scooter,much to the delight of her grandchildren.In memorial tributes by friends and family she is affectionately remembered as a lady of style and grace as well as a force of nature with a wonderful wit.Always kind, always loving,she made everyone feel special.Memorial donations may be made to the c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O.Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.A private burial was held in Manchester on April 3rd. A celebration of her life will be held when gatherings are again permitted. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 9, 2020