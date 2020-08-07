1/1
Barbara McConnell Fisher
1942 - 2020
Barbara Anne Fisher, 77, born in Bennington, VT, formally from North Adams, MA passed away peacefully from natural causes in Huntersville, NC. She is survived by her children Wendy Accetta (Kurt) of Belmont, NC, Jeffery Lussier (Mary) of Hudson, MA and Julie Lussier of Huntersville, NC, grandchildren Jordon Accetta (Jennings) and Stratton Lussier, brother Bruce McConnell, cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara is predeceased by her husband David J. Fisher, parents George and Elizabeth McConnell.

Born in 1942 in Bennington, VT, she spent most of her life in North Adams, MA. Barb was a loving mother and doting grandmother. Her legacy is family and the bond to be there for one another that she instilled in all of us.

In retirement years Barb found great joy in nature, particularly the birds that would nest and feed in her yard. In celebration of Barb's life and in lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial donation to Audubon Vermont (act.audubon.org/a/donate-vermont), or a charity of your choice.

A grave-side burial service will be held on Friday, August 14 at Southview Cemetery in North Adams, MA at 11 a.m.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
