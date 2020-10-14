Barbara R. Tremblay, wife of Neil W. Tremblay Jr., 85, a resident of Lincoln Street, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Born in Cambridge, NY on June 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Barbara (Guber) Bates. She received her education in the Cambridge schools.
Barbara and Neil were married on April 20, 1963 at Sacred Heart Church in Bennington.
In earlier years Barbara was employed at Ben Mont Paper Company and later at Energizer for many years until the time of her retirement.
Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was Barbara's favorite pastime. She greatly enjoyed her pets, trips to the casino in Saratoga Springs, bingo, playing Skipbo and camping at Lake St. Catherine.
Survivors include her husband, Neil W. Tremblay Jr. of Bennington; three children, Donna (Rickey) Harrington of Shaftsbury, Neil W. Tremblay III of Bennington and Jacqueline (Andy) Corey of Pownal; nine grandchildren, Joel, Nathan and Reuben (Leeann) Harrington, Zachary (Lauren Nichols) Tremblay, Bradley (Mariah) Tremblay and Adrienne (Victor Martinez) Corey, John and Matthew Corey; four brothers, Raymond (Donna) Bates, Hiram (Pauline) Bates and Joe (Pat) Bates, all of Cambridge and Fred "Butch"(Trish) Bates of Shushan; three sisters, Shirley (John) Dence of White Creek, NY, Mary Muckle of North Bennington and Ellen Hartenagle of Tennessee; six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Edie Peabody.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.
Burial will take place in the family lot in White Chapel Cemetery.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Barbara R. Tremblay's memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
.