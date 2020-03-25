|
Barbara Vanneck May, 73, a longtime resident of Dorset, passed away March 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in New York City on August 26, 1946 the daughter of the late John and Barbara Bailey Vanneck of New Rochelle, NY and attended local schools. Barbara enjoyed her home, was passionate about gardening, loved traveling to Florida, cooking and her dogs. Barbara is survived by her longtime partner Terry Campney of Manchester, daughters Wendy May of Dorset, VT and Tanya Bos of Hamilton, Massachusetts, her brother William Vanneck of Palm Beach, Fl and grandchildren Jack and Lily Bos. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. A celebration of Barbara's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020