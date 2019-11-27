|
|
Bernard F. O'Malley, 88, of Dewitt Mills Road Hurley died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home. Born September 15, 1931, in Hoosick Falls, New York he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Mulvihill) O'Malley.
A veteran of the Korean War, Bernie served in the United States Army. He was employed by IBM Kingston for over thirty years as an electrical engineer. Bernie was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club, a parishioner of Saint Joseph's Church where he also served as an usher, a member of the Hurley Post 5086 VFW, a founding and board member of the Hurley Rec and a member of the Mid-Hudson Woodworkers Association. In the late 1980's he was the proprietor of the Trail Liquor Shop in Stony Hollow. He enjoyed traveling across the country in his RV and especially enjoyed doing workshop projects with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of sixty-two years, Rosemary M. (Graney), O'Malley; his children, Jean O'Malley (Dave DeRosa) of Albany, Timothy O'Malley and his wife Robin of Newburyport Massachusetts, Mary Grehl and her husband Raymond of Shokan, Kathleen Longendyke and her husband Robert of Hurley and the late Margaret "Peg" O'Malley; his grandchildren, Nicole Longendyke, Melissa Longendyke, the late Christopher Longendyke, Miles O'Malley, Grace O'Malley and Hope O'Malley. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
His sister, Mary O'Malley Reinfurt; brothers, Thomas O'Malley, John 'Jack" P. O'Malley and Edward "Eddie" O'Malley all died previously.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston, NY 12401. www.jvleahyfh.com The O'Malley family will receive friends on Friday from 4 PM to 7 PM. A funeral procession will form 10 AM Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM at Saint Joseph's Church 242 Wall Street Kingston, New York 12401. Burial with military honors provided by Hurley Post 5086 VFW to follow in Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the , 121 Executive Boulevard, New Windsor, New York 12553
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 27, 2019