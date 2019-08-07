|
BERNARD HOGAN
POWNAL, VERMONT
Bernard James Hogan, 78, a resident of Pownal, died on Monday August 5, 2019 in Albany, New York. He was born in Bennington on October 24, 1940 and was the son of the late Michael J. and Magdalene (Wilhelm) Hogan. He received his education in local schools and is a graduate of Bennington Catholic High School in 1959. Bernie married the former Helena Noble in Bennington on December 28, 1984 at the Old First Church. Mrs. Hogan passed away in September 2017.
Bernie was employed at Vishay-Tansitor for thirty years, and prior to that worked at Isola Laminate Systems in Hoosick Falls, NY. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, riding his motorcycle and spending time with the grandchildren. He was a former hunter.
He is survived by his children: Barbara Grey of Washington State, Susan Hebert of Iowa, William Whitman of Manchester, VT, Kelly Whitman of Maine and Kimberly Ratelle of Greenwich, NY and Melissa Surdam.. He leaves fourteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bernie is also survived by one sister, Sheila Harrington of Bennington. And several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Michael Hogan and W. Kevin Hogan.
Graveside committal services will be held on Friday afternoon, August 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at Park Lawn Cemetery with Chuck Lee of Bayada Hospice officiating. Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St. Bennington, VT on Thursday, August 8, from 5-7PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Bayada Hospice through the funeral home. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 7, 2019