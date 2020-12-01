1/1
Bessie Budro
1930 - 2020
Bessie Budro, 90, of Arlington, VT, died peacefully on November 21, 2020. Bessie was born on January 15, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Marion (Potter) Mattison. She married the late Leo Budro on October 21, 1950. Bessie worked at Mack Molding in Arlington. She enjoyed watching the New York Mets and cheering for Arlington Memorial High School's sports teams. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Linda Budro of Arlington, VT; grandson Corey Budro and his wife Nally Preseault of Astoria, NY; grandson Christopher Budro and his wife Hannah Perkins of Manchester Center, VT; and sister-in-law Beatrice Mattison of Shaftsbury, VT. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-four years, son Keith Budro, brother Gerald Mattison, and sister Janet Hollister. In keeping with Mrs. Budro's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions can be made to Arlington Athletics (Arlington Memorial High School c/o Reg Trayah, 529 East Arlington Rd, Arlington, VT 05250).



Published in The Bennington Banner on Dec. 1, 2020.
December 1, 2020
To the family of Bessie Budro, My cousin, I'm so sorry for your loss. May she RIP.
Nancy Potter Aldrich
Family
