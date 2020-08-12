Bhimashankar Venkata Nitta was a brilliant, unique man who was an active and beloved member of the community, passionately devoted to bringing clean energy to Vermont and beyond. He died on August 6, 2020 at 9 am at the Albany Medical Center after being in a coma for two days following a cardiac arrest. He was 54 years old.



Bhima, son of the late Dr. Krishna and Sita Kunapuli was born on October 12,1965, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. Bhima was top of his university undergraduate programming, winning five gold medals for excellence before emigrating to the US to earn a PhD in chemical engineering from RPI, where he was in the top 1% of his class. He later obtained a Certificate in Systems Engineering from MIT. He was employed by GE early in his career, in addition to several years with BOC Gases, where he won a prestigious innovation award. At United Technologies, he won patents for his designs in fuel cell and clean energy technologies.



When Bhima first settled in the green mountains, he was employed by Efficiency Vermont as a Project Manager and Energy Consultant, where he served for seven years before launching his business Power Guru LLC, a highly respected and community orientated solar and Tesla power wall installation company based in North Bennington. Bhima worked tirelessly, patiently and passionately to help his customers and community to gain energy independence and to promote clean, sustainable power for everything from a tiny house mobile food cart to large scale community solar projects and beyond. His excellent and devoted team at Power Guru will continue on with Bhima's mission.



Deeply service minded, Bhima was a trustee on the board of the McCullough Library. He was also an enthusiastic sponsor of the Vermont Arts Exchange's Basement Music Series, where his radiant smile and dancing feet frequently lit up the room. He sat on the NorShaft Energy Commission, too. Bhima was married to Amanda Trotter for three years from 2013 - 2016.



He was a SCC certified racer for many years and loved cars of all kinds with a particular interest in electric cars. He was a passionate cricket player, and started the RPI cricket club. He was considered the highest skilled player in the area, and delighted in practicing the sport in Bennington. He also enjoyed hiking, biking, playing tennis, swimming and traveling as often as he could.



He was famously dedicated to his little beagles, Feathers and Moon, who followed him around on visits to installation sites. He deeply loved animals and nature, and supported the Second Chance Animal Shelter.



Bhima is survived by his beloved partner, the writer Alison Larkin of Stockbridge who he was planning to marry; his beloved mother, Sita Nitta of Vizag, India; his beloved brother Surya Nitta of Tampa, Florida, his wife and children; his beloved brother Satya Nitta of Westchester New York, his wife and children; his beloved sister Sita Kanugo of Thousand Oaks, CA and her husband and children; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his independent but devoted cat Willow who ruled his house.



There will be a celebration of Bhima's life once it is safe to be together.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bhima's memory to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 1779 VT 7A, Arlington, VT 05250 or the Vermont Arts Exchange, 48 Main Street, North Bennington, VT 05257.



