Blanche Cross


1933 - 2020
Blanche Cross Obituary
Blanche Cross, 86, a resident of Bennington, died on March 2, 2020 and was the daughter of Oscar and Blanche Thomas. Blanche is survived by her children: Wanda Woodard of Crossville, TN, Tommy Cross of Arlington, VT, Selina Toro of Bennington, and Leisha Cross of Bennington. Her grandchildren: Scott, Nicole, Misty, Jeremy, Kevin, and Kaylee. She leaves great grandchildren: Candance, Corrina, Ryder, and Emma, as well as many nieces and nephews. Blanche is predeceased by her parents and her husband, George.

At Blanche's request, there will not be any services. Contributions may be made to the VNA and Hospice or the American Legion Post #13 of Bennington, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 10, 2020
