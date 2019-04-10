|
Bobby J. Higgins, 60 of Bennington, VT passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington after a long illness. Bobby was born in Hudson, NY on August 7, 1958 the son of Henry and Arlene Ketcham Higgins. Bob worked as a machinist for UST for over 20 years. Bob enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, sons and grandkids. His hobbies included camping with his family, classic cars, car shows, fishing and hunting. We have lost more than a family member we have a lost a great friend. He leaves behind his wife Linda (Nutting) of over 40 years, sons Bobby Jr. of Pownal, and Henry of Bennington. Granddaughters Chloe and Miranda and a grandson Aiden all of Bennington. He also leaves his mother Arlene Briggs (Ketcham) of Pownal, sisters Debbie Burdick (Walt) of Pownal and Brenda Ruggiero (DeVito) of Colonie, NY and several Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Henry Higgins and brother Michael Johnson. Funeral services will be held at Hanson- Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on April 27, 2019 with calling hours at noon and service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 10, 2019