Bonnie L. Burke, 77, a resident of Village Street North, East Dorset, VT passed away December 18, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Bonnie was born in Claremont, NH on November 5, 1942 the daughter of the late Harold and Clare Barton Fearon. She graduated from Braintree Massachusetts High School and earned her Bachelor Degree. Bonnie was an Occupational Therapist for the Claremont, NH School District for many years. Upon moving to Vermont, she was the Administrator and former Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Wilson House in East Dorset. Bonnie was an extraordinarily kind and compassionate person, touching the lives of countless people. She worked tirelessly to help others, and always started her day by reminding herself of three things that she was grateful for. Bonnie had an enormous love for animals, whether they be farm animals or her beloved golden retrievers. She was an avid reader. She loved communicating with people frequently, especially electronically through a large network of friends. She enjoyed anything creative and cherished times spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bonnie recently published a book about her story of getting to East Dorset and her time at the Wilson House. She is survived by her husband Timothy J. Burke of East Dorset whom she married July 16, 2011 at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Wallingford, VT, her sons Nelson Laplante of Newport, NH, Michael Laplante and his wife Trisha of Springfield, VT and Kevin Laplante and his wife Brandi of Claremont, NH, her brother Edward Fairbanks, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her first husband Nelson Laplante and second husband Albert "Ozzie" Lepper. A mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated Saturday December 28, 2019 at 1pm at Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church) in Manchester. Interment will be held in the spring in Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby, CT. Visiting hours at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT, will be held Friday December 27, 2019 from 4-7pm when the family will be in attendance. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Wilson House or the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, Inc., c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 23, 2019