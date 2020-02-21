Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Bradford J.G. Altoft


1988 - 2020
Bradford J.G. Altoft Obituary
Bradford J.G. Altoft,31 a resident of Sawmill Road passed away February 17, 2020 at his home. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home in Bennington VT on Tuesday February 25 from 4-6pm,a time of reflection and shared memories will begin at 5:15.The family asks that in honor of Brad that a new pair of socks be brought to the gathering for the homeless.To send personal condolences or to view the complete obituary please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 21, 2020
