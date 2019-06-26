|
Brenda LoPresti, 49, died suddenly on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Burlington Vermont. Born in Glens Falls, NY to Dale and Eva Louise (Gebo) Lane on June 27, 1969, Brenda grew up in Whitehall, NY. As an adult, she lived most of her life in Wisconsin and Vermont. Her children were always her passion and her devotion. She found her vocational passion later in life, studying elementary and special education at Carroll University in Wisconsin, and earning her teaching degree in 2015. She brought her talents to Vermont starting in the 2016-17 school year at the Dorset School, where she taught for two years, pioneering a co-teaching model along with a colleague. Even though she was far away in Vermont, Carroll University honored her with an early career educator award in 2018. In the most recent school year, she taught special education students at Manchester Elementary and Middle School. But since she believed in every child, in every classroom, in every subject, while she was trained as a special educator, she was more-she was an extra special educator, a passionate supporter of her students and quality education in general.
Outside of the classroom, she was a beloved wife, a dedicated mother, and an inspiration for many. Her love and ability to nurture was not only shown in the care she took of her two children and many pets, but also to the hundreds of plants and flowers she took care of both inside and outside. Creating beauty for all to see was a passion, which she left behind in her daughters. She loved family reunions and activities. She was a determined and formidable opponent at all board and card games. As an avid reader, her many pairs of reading glasses strewn around the house almost match the vast number of books she has read. She read to learn, to grow, and to become an even better person than she already was. If one knew Brenda, one knew of her love of scrapbooking. From weddings to travel, documenting and remembering was important to her. Many of the projects she was currently working on were albums of traveling the 50 states and state capitols; in 2004, she had set a goal for her family of visiting all 50 states, and the family completed it with fabulous trips to Hawaii in 2016 and Alaska in 2017.
Those who met her will not forget her passionate nature. She was sharp witted, and quick to laugh and smile. Brenda put her heart and soul into every thing she did, whether that entailed teaching, being a mother, being a wife, and, of course, gardening.
Those who will miss her infectious laugh and incredible smile the most will be her husband of 19 years, Leigh LoPresti; her daughters Sasha Bauer and Sarina LoPresti; her parents; her brother Dale; her sisters Elizabeth and Rebecca; her other relatives (two brother-in-laws, two sisters-in-law, 11 nephews and nieces); special friends Lisa LaVictorie, Kristin Veysey, Brian McGuire and Esther Wu, Cameron Smith, Ciel Carse, Giom; her many other dear friends; and many of the students she felt it was a privilege to teach.
Remembrances will be held in both Vermont and Wisconsin later in the summer, but are not scheduled yet. Guests will be required to wear something purple, Brenda's favorite color.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Carroll University Department of Education (based in Waukesha, Wisconsin) in her honor.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 26, 2019