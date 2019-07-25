|
|
Brian F. Parmenter, 58, a resident of Harwood Hill in Bennington died unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday July 23, 2019.
He was born in Bennington, VT December 14, 1960. He was the son of the late Walter Parmenter Sr. and Barbara (Stone) Parmenter who survives. He received his education in Bennington and was a 1979 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School.
For over 20 years Brian has been employed at Bennington College as a carpenter.
Brian was a very active member of the Bennington Lodge of Elks # 567. He was a Past Exalted Ruler, a Past State Trustee and also Past Elk of the Year numerous times. Brian bartended at the club and worked on many of the functions and activities there.
An avid sports fan, Brian also enjoyed hunting and especially enjoyed spending time at the family camp in West Rupert.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Parmenter of Bennington. Five brothers and their spouses, Walter Parmenter and Connie of Bennington, Bruce Parmenter of Essex Junction, VT, Mark Parmenter and Sharon of Bennington, Gary Parmenter and Diane of Brunswick, Georgia and David Parmenter of Queensbury, NY along with twelve nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday July 27, 2019 from noon to 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m.
The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Brian F. Parmenter may be made to either the Elks Silver Towers, the Elks National Foundation or the Vermont through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on July 25, 2019