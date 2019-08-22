Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Brian P. Dunn


1972 - 2019
Brian P. Dunn Obituary
Brian Patrick Dunn, age 47, a resident of Fuller Rd. East in Bennington, died on Monday morning, August 19, 2019.

He was born in Toms River, NJ on May 26,1972 and was the son of Frederick Dunn Jr. and Noreen (O'Rourke) Dunn. He received his education in both New Jersey and Bennington, and is a 1990 graduate of Mt. Anthony Union High School. Brian was a " free spirit" who followed his dreams to many parts of the country. He spent years in Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, Maine and California. He followed the Grateful Dead and Phish bands for years as a fan and tie dye clothing vendor. Besides tie dye art, he loved to make chainsaw carvings of bears, dolphins, eagles, pelicans and other animals. He also had a green thumb and was very proud of his gardening skills. Brian was currently employed as a production machine operator at the NSK factory here in Bennington.

Besides his parents in Bennington, he is survived by his son, Ryan V. Dunn, of Stuart, FL, his identical twin brother Thomas Dunn of Bennington and his sister, Christina (Dunn) Cullinane and her husband James (Trippe) Cullinane of Bennington. Brian leaves three nephews; Julian, Keller, and Dylan and one niece, Dasha, his maternal grandmother, Irmgard O'Rourke of South Toms River, NJ and many aunts, uncles, cousins and scores of friends. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather.

A celebration of his life and visitation will be held at a time announced, by the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St. Bennington, VT.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital through the funeral home at 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.

Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 22, 2019
