Brian Vincent Pizzano, age 73, passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019 at Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell, NJ with family by his side. Born August 3, 1946 in Decorah, Iowa, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Olson) Pizzano and Vincent Pizzano.
Brian is survived by his children Jeffrey (Kathy) Pizzano, Amy (Carlo) Dobrigna, and Daniel Pizzano, sister Ann (Brian) Corrigan, brother Thomas (Diane) Pizzano, four grandchildren, one great grandson, and niece Erin (Griffin) Klema.
Growing up in North Pownal, Vermont, Brian attended Bennington Catholic High School and married his former spouse Leila (Lawson) Jacobs with whom he shared his three children.
Brian enlisted in the Army in 1966 and completed Officer Candidate School in 1967. In 1968-69 he served in Vietnam as a Rifle Platoon Leader in the 82nd Airborne Division where he served with distinction earning the Silver Star and two Bronze Star Medals for Valor. Brian continued a 28 year long active duty career with the Army achieving rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served in multiple command and staff assignments in Kansas, Italy, Hawaii and New Jersey at all echelons of the Army. He culminated his career as a faculty member at the Naval War College. Brian continued his profession with the military as a civilian contractor working for the U.S. Army's Southern European Task Force in Italy.
After retirement, Brian continued to live in Italy, immersed in a culture and lifestyle he loved. He was passionate about the mountains and skiing. Some of his happiest days were spent in the Dolomites skiing with good friends and yearly with his brother Tom. In the summers, Brian cherished returning to his childhood home in Vermont for family reunions.
Brian had a BS degree in Economics from Kansas State University and a MS degree in Public Administration from Shippensburg University.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buklad Memorial Home in Yardville, NJ. Burial with full military honors are pending military scheduling. Updates can be found on https://www.bukladmemorialhomes.com/. In addition, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned for next summer in Vermont. Memorial donations may be made to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 26, 2019