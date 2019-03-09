|
|
Bruce McCormick Putnam died March 2, 2019, just before his 89th birthday, peacefully with his wife, Liz, by his side.
Bruce was the youngest child of Harold and Elizabeth (Runkle) Putnam, born March 16, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA. The son of an army lieutenant general, Bruce moved around through the west and the south as a child, with his older siblings Elizabeth and Richard. He graduated from Redlands High School (CA), Stanford University (BA, MS) and Harvard Business School (MBA).
Bruce married Amy Stevens Putnam in 1957 and the couple had four children while Bruce worked for Arthur D. Little, one of the earliest consulting firms in the country. Just after he retired from ADL, Amy died in April 1991. Bruce moved to the family home in New London, New Hampshire and re-connected with one of Amy's friends from Vassar College, Elizabeth Cushman Titus. Bruce and Liz were married in Tucson, Arizona in May 1992. Bruce sang with Boston Saengerfest Men's Chorus for ten years and served on the boards of Merck Forest, The Bennington Museum, the Lake Sunapee Protective Association and the Student Conservation Association, founded by Liz.
Bruce loved his family, sports, music, art and cared deeply about the environment and democracy. Bruce is survived by his wife, Liz; four children: Carol A. Thomsen, Richard B. Putnam, Deborah D. Putnam, and Dale S. Putnam; stepdaughter Phebe Titus Lime; and grandchildren Robert W. Thomsen, William C. Thomsen, Haley W. Putnam, Colette A. Putnam, Amy Clare Murphy-Putnam, Patrick D. Murphy-Putnam, and Nolan S. Putnam. Both Bruce's siblings preceded him in death.
There will be two memorial services to honor Bruce. The first will be at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington, Vermont on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. The second will be at Old St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in New London, New Hampshire on August 3, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Student Conservation Association, Merck Forest, Bennington Museum and Lake Sunapee Protective Association in memory of Bruce.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 9, 2019