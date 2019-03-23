|
|
Carl Davis, 75, a former resident of White Creek, NY and more recently of Casa Grande, AZ died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ following a fall.
Carl was born in Cambridge, NY March 19, 1943, son of the late Anna Mae (Davis) King. He received his education in the Hoosick Falls, NY schools and received his GED in the military.
Carl married the former Maria Rose Moretti in Cambridge, NY on July 27, 1968.
Carl served in the United States Marine Corp for four years. He worked as a Town Supervisor and a Town Assessor and was a self-employed carpenter prior to his retirement.
Survivors include his wife Maria Rose Davis of Casa Grande; two children, Anna Maria Davis of Fethiye, Turkey and John Michael Davis *** He changed his name to Salvadore Moretti of Fort Myers, Florida; a step brother, Fred King of Nashua, New Hampshire. Sister-in-law Joan Lasher and Brother-in-law Michael Moretti; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial will take place in the family lot in the West Chesterfield Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 23, 2019