Dateline - Laurens, SC
Carl Francis Piritz, age 83, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Bennington, VT and was the son of the late Charles F. Piritz and Dorothy Mae Abbott Piritz.
Carl is survived by his wife, Emmy Piritz of the home; his sons, Michael (JoAnne) of Laurens and Robert Piritz of Hoosick Falls, NY; his seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
After attending Hoosick Falls High School and working on the family farm, Carl joined the United States Navy in October, 1957 serving aboard the USS Boston as a photographer. He was Honorably Discharged in October, 1963. Following his discharge he worked as a deputy for the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department in Troy, NY. Later he was employed by Agway, Inc. as a dairy supply salesman. He retired as Materials Supervisor for Oak Mitsui.
In his younger days Carl played softball for Eagle Bridge, NY and other area teams, he loved to bowl, and was a member of the Hoosick Falls Country Club. In 2005, Carl had a stroke. He was determined to play golf again and joined a golf league in Queensbury, NY. In 2006, he won the Sportsman of the Year award. Carl was a member and PER of the BPOE Elks #178 of Hoosick Falls. Carl was very proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His favorite times were spent with his "greats and grands".
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 26, 2020