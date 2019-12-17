Home

Carl T. Graves


1938 - 2019
Carl T. Graves Obituary
Carl 1938 - T. 2019 Graves Carl T. Graves, 81, a resident of Sunderland Hill Road, Passed away December 12, 2019 at Albany Medical Center with his daughters by his side. Funeral services for Carl will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 at 2pm at the Second Congregational Church in Bennington, VT. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Arlington and will be announced in the spring. A visiting hour will be held at the church from 1-2pm, one hour prior to the Service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 17, 2019
