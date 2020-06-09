Carol L. Beaudoin
1947 - 2020
Carol L. Beaudoin, 72, a resident of Morgan Street, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation following a battle with metastatic breast cancer.

A Celebration of Life in Carol's memory will be held on June 10, 2020 in the backyard of her residence, 101 Morgan Street on the Main Street side in Bennington, VT from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Carol's complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
