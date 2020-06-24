Carrie C. Shultz, 93, widow of Elmer Shultz, a longtime resident of Bennington, VT died Sunday June 21, 2020 at the Center for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a long illness.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
A graveside committal service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. on Friday June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 24, 2020.