Commander Robert H. Eastman III, USN, Commanding Officer of Electronic Attack Squadron One Three Four, suddenly and tragically passed away of natural causes on February 2, 2019. He was 41 years old.
Rob is survived by his loving wife Sarah of Anacortes, Washington, his parents, Bob and Sally Eastman of Shaftsbury, Vermont, his brother Christopher and his wife Jillian and their children Alexander and Abigail of Syracuse, New York, his aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as countless friends and shipmates around the world.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks friends to consider a donation to the Tailhook Educational Foundation.
The complete obituary can be found at everlywheatley.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 19, 2019